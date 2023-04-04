(WSYR-TV) — It’s the day many Syracuse Mets Fans have been waiting for: the home opener is now just a few hours away!

The team is set to host the Rochester Red Wings at NBT Bank Stadium, the first pitch is at 2:05 p.m.

News Channel 9’s Adrienne Smith catches us up on what you need to know before heading to the ballpark. Jason discusses what people can expect for the upcoming season, affordable family fun, daily promotions, and fireworks.

Things are a little different this year for the stadium as they went completely cashless. Reverse atms are provided with no additional fees for the families. NBT Stadium will continue to partner with local businesses to provide a variety of food in the ballpark. It’s Taco Tuesday! Fans can expect a yummy treat from Caz Tortilla Company.

You can learn more about the upcoming season and get your tickets by visiting MiLB.com/Syracuse.