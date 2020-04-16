Syracuse Mets make special delivery to St. Joseph’s Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While many of us were sleeping Wednesday night, the Syracuse Mets made a special delivery to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The Mets brought pizza from Twin Trees to those on the front line fighting COVID-19. The big league club in Queens is asking all of its minor league teams to give back in their communities during this pandemic.

Twin Trees staff stayed up late to make pizza for those on the third shift

“Once we told another hospital that we were delivering to the third shift, they said, ‘oh if you do this again, let’s do third shift for us too.’ You know, we are going to evaluate this at the end of the week and if we can keep doing this, we are going to keep doing this and get a lot more of those third-shifters,” said Jason Smorol, Syracuse Mets General Manager.

On Tuesday, the Mets delivered 100 meals to Upstate University Hospital. In total, the Mets will deliver 375 meals and 800 drinks this week to area healthcare workers.