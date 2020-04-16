Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse Mets make special delivery to St. Joseph’s Hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While many of us were sleeping Wednesday night, the Syracuse Mets made a special delivery to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The Mets brought pizza from Twin Trees to those on the front line fighting COVID-19. The big league club in Queens is asking all of its minor league teams to give back in their communities during this pandemic.

Twin Trees staff stayed up late to make pizza for those on the third shift

“Once we told another hospital that we were delivering to the third shift, they said, ‘oh if you do this again, let’s do third shift for us too.’ You know, we are going to evaluate this at the end of the week and if we can keep doing this, we are going to keep doing this  and get a lot more of those third-shifters,” said Jason Smorol, Syracuse Mets General Manager.

On Tuesday, the Mets delivered 100 meals to Upstate University Hospital. In total, the Mets will deliver 375 meals and 800 drinks this week to area healthcare workers.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected