SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Mike Montgomery started his professional baseball career in Seattle, he and his wife Stephanie made it a point to give back to each community he played for.

“When I was in Chicago,” Mike said, “You kind of got to see that ability to help people how much it means to different people and once you get that feeling and you realize that you are able to be in that position, its definitely something we want to keep doing going forward.”

Since continuing his career with the Mets in Syracuse, through their charity Monty’s Marvels, they partnered with the CNY Diaper Bank to help address a glaring need.

The charity started in Chicago where they helped veterans but after the birth of their son, Max, they began to look more into the needs of families.

“We started learning about some needs that families have and diaper need was a huge one that I don’t think either of us knew existed.”

The Syracuse Mets hosted a diaper drive on Sunday where fans could bring in diapers to donate and receive a free bobblehead.

In addition to the drive the Montgomery’s donated $7,500 to the CNY Diaper Bank in a pre-game ceremony.

Stephanie said it’s been a blessing that Mike’s career has taken them to many cities, because they are able to get involved in each one.

“We wouldn’t have even thought to reach out to the CNY Diaper Bank had we not heard about it in a different city,” she said, “So to be able to raise awareness for what they do, the need and everything, we are really thankful that we had knowledge of it beforehand so that we could partner with them and hopefully make a difference in the Syracuse community.”

To help further visit the CNY Diaper Bank website.