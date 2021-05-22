Syracuse Mets update entry procedures

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets have updated their COVID entry procedure in conjunction with the Onondaga County Health Department.

Fully vaccinated fans will be able to go maskless, with certain limitations, in outdoor spaces in the stadium starting May 19.

Non-vaccinated fans will be required to wear masks at all times with the exception of when they are actively eating or drinking at their seats.

All fans will be required to wear masks when they are in indoor spaces.

Vaccinated fans are asked to show their vaccination card and a photo ID to staff upon entry to receive a wristband. Wristbands will allow vaccinated fans to enjoy the game without masks.

Testing for non-vaccinated fans is no longer required and free COVID-19 testing is no longer available at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Syracuse Mets and Onondaga County encourage fans to stay tuned to the Syracuse Mets website or social media channels for the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 protocols to attend an event at NBT Bank Stadium.