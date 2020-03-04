Syracuse Mets Welcome Fans For Open House at NBT Bank Stadium

In 43 short day, the Syracuse Mets will take to the field for their second season home opener at NBT Bank Stadium with hopes of a promising new season and a new look too.

NBT Bank Stadium is in its first phase of a two year renovation and for the first time, fans will be able to see what’s been happening at the ballpark’s annual open house event. Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol says that the open house is a great way for fans to see what they can look forward to in 2020.

New spectator and standing areas including new, larger seats, drink rail seating, and top seating behind home plate, are just a few of the amenities added this year, he adds. And the work that’s happening will continue as the ball game plays on because plans for the second phase of renovations are well underway.

“The following year there are plans for a new party deck, plans for a new Hank Sauer Room, plans for a new long bar concept,” Smorol says. “There’s still a lot more fan amenities that are coming.”

The team is also under new management, welcoming Chad Kreuter to the Central New York ball field. Kreuter has more than 15 years of experience playing as a catcher in the majors. The Mets are hopeful that this year will prove even better than the last.

“We played 140 games and were tied with the Scranton Yankees but at the end of the year we had to have a one game play-in and could you believe we were this close…,” Smorol says. “But you know what you close that door, and you come back next year and we’ll try it again this year.”

The Syracuse Mets welcome the community to NBT Bank Stadium for an open house on Saturday, March 7 at the ballpark. Batting cages will be open, a question and answer forum will take place and tours of the stadium will also be happening. To take part, visit the ballpark from 9am to 1pm.

For more information about the Open House visit SyracuseMets.com