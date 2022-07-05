SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy some festivities and celebrate the Middle-Eastern culture that starts July 14!

The festival will be held at the Saint Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church located on 4988 Onondaga Road in Syracuse.

The festival will have live entertainment, performances, gifts, games, and food to help you discover the Middle-Eastern culture.

There will also be a marketplace that will have the following vendors present:

The dates of the festival are below

July 14, from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

July 15, from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

July 16, from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

July 17 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The event is free, including parking. For a full menu list and more information about the festival, click here.