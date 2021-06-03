Syracuse Middle Eastern Festival to offer drive-thru service

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival will offer curbside pickup this year for its 92nd annual festival. The festival will run for three days from July 9 through July 11.

A portion of this year’s sales will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of CNY.

A limited menu will be offered featuring popular sandwiches, sides, and desserts. To place an order, customers can drive through to a designated area, where staff members will be available to take their order and payment and another worker will deliver the food to customers in their vehicle.

Below are the 2021 menu offerings:

Sandwiches:

Falafel: A vegetarian option with crunchy falafel wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and parsley, drizzled with tahini sauce.

Beef Shawerma: Marinated and grilled thin-sliced beef wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, pickles and parsley, drizzled with tahini sauce.

Chicken Shawerma: Marinated and grilled chicken tenderloins wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles, drizzled with a homemade garlic paste.

Gyro: Grilled gyro meat wrapped with tomatoes, lettuce, onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Sides:

Hummus with pita bread

Tabbouleh

Falafel

Fries

Sweets

Chocolate Baklawa

Pistachio Baklawa

Ka’ak, our semolina dough filled with dates

Ghraybeh, S shaped butter cookies.

Zalabye, crunchy fried honey balls.

The festival hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9; noon to 8 p.m. July 10; and noon to 6 p.m. on July 11.