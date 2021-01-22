Syracuse ‘miracle baby’ inspiring the world

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A “miracle baby” from Syracuse has touched the hearts of millions of people across the world.

After being diagnosed with a rare disease, one-year-old Kasen Donerlson finally made his way home from the hospital this week. Kasen has been battling Biliary Atresia over the last year.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, it is a disease where there’s “a blockage in the tubes (ducts) that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder.”

When he was born in January of last year, Kasen was taken to the NICU right away. Doctors told his mom, Mitayah Donerlson, that he had jaundice, which was somewhat common for babies. Two months later, a friend of Mitayah’s who is a registered nurse, noticed something was off with Kasen.

“She didn’t feel comfortable with his appearance. After I’m telling her this story, she just didn’t sit well with his appearance so she advised me to take him to the emergency room,” Donerlson said.

That advice is something Mitayah says she will never take for granted because when she got to the hospital, doctors told her Kasen’s liver was extended. He was later diagnosed with a severe case of Biliary Atresia. The doctors told his mom Kasen’s best chance of survival was to get a liver transplant.

After doing some research, Mitayah decided on a children’s hospital in Pittsburgh and put her son on the transplant list. In the meantime, Kasen was in and out of the hospital for treatment.

“I kept my faith, I kept going, kept pushing, being the mom that I can be for Kasen and my other children,” Mitayah said.

In November, there was another bump in the road. Kasen was diagnosed with COVID-19. “This is Nov. 21, I’ll never forget it. Kasen wakes up and his body was like literally on fire,” Donerlson said.

After a few days in the hospital, Kasen beat COVID. Two weeks later, his mom got the call she’s been waiting for. They found a donor for Kasen. “I just start bawling with tears,” Donerlson said.

The Donerlson’s packed their bags and temporarily moved to Pittsburgh to be close to the hospital for the surgery and the six-month recovery to follow. Kasen went through his surgery at the beginning of the month and is finally now in the comfort of his mom’s arms at their Pennsylvania apartment.

“I chose to wake up every morning to be grateful because my son is alive, you know? And there’s other kids that pass away and not make it to the next day every single day,” Donerlson said.

From the beginning, Mitayah has been sharing her son’s story with millions of people across the world. The community raised thousands of dollars for Kasen’s medical bills and her moving expenses. But for Mitayah, seeing the impact her son has on others is priceless.

“What means more to me is that he has touched so many people’s lives and he has the ability to bring peace to people he doesn’t even know,” Donerlson said.

As she reflects on the last year, Mitayah said she feels lucky to have had the time and the power to figure out what was happening to her son and fight for his life. It’s a message she hopes others can take away from her.

“From the beginning to the end, I always came in with a smile, Kasen always had a smile, and we were like, ‘Okay so what’s next?’ You know, we were prepared for the task at hand,” Donerlson said.

From here, Kasen will need to go through bloodwork two days a week, and eventually after six months the Donerlson’s plan to head back home to Syracuse. For now, his mom is just happy he is home, with no medical cords attached to him.