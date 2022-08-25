(WSYR-TV) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the death of her 11-month-old baby who died after overdosing on fentanyl, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick confirmed to NewsChannel 9 Thursday evening.

Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter. She was released with no restrictions on bail, Fitzpatrick said. He added that another person of interest is being sought.

The child died on May 9, 2022, but Fitzpatrick could not confirm the date on which the cause of death was determined, noting that toxicology results take several weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates when they become available.