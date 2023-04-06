SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

One year from this Saturday a rare astronomical treat occurs in parts of central New York – a total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and the moon’s shadow crosses the earth’s surface. There are actually two shadows created during an eclipse by the moon. One is called the penumbra which causes viewers to only see a partial solar eclipse.

It is a much narrower shadow called the umbra that creates the total solar eclipse. Most people that really want to see this magical sight of a total solar eclipse usually have to travel great distances from their home and spend lots of money but this time around it will be right in our backyard!

The path of totality April 8th 2024 starts in Mexico (the country, not the town) then crosses into Texas (going over Dallas) and spreads northeast.

After 3 pm it moves over Cleveland, Buffalo then the south shore of Lake Ontario before heading into the Adirondacks.

The city of Syracuse is in totality for only a minute and a half between 3:22 pm and 3:24 pm.

The view lasts longer the farther north you go with both Oswego and Watertown ending up in totality for more than 3 minutes!

While very close to a total eclipse, places like Ithaca, Cortland and Norwich will only have the disk of the sun 99% covered by the moon’s shadow. It may not seem like a big difference but in the world of eclipses it is a huge difference in what can be viewed. It would be well worth your time if you live in these locations to make the short drive north to Syracuse or even a bit farther north to see this rare sight.

In totality, you can see features of the sun such as solar prominences and perhaps even solar flares and for the brief period the moon covers the sun you can look toward the eclipse with the naked eye. During the rest of the solar eclipse, you will need special glasses or equipment to safely view the sun.

The last solar eclipse in the United States occurred in August 2017 but was not a total eclipse in Syracuse as we were just in the penumbra shadow.

And those paper solar glasses you have hidden in your closet from that last solar eclipse? Can you still use them in two years? If the special protective covering is not scratched or punctured, you can use them.

Obviously, we can’t tell you right now what the weather will be like one year from Saturday, but we can get some idea what the climatological odds are by looking back at past April 8ths. The theme over the last two decades on April 8th is for cloudy weather. 14 of the past 22 April 8th have been cloudy at 3 pm in the afternoon. In 2022, Syracuse was partly cloudy at that hour. Even if we end up cloudy for the 2024 eclipse, we still see one effect namely the sky briefly becoming pitch black in the middle of the afternoon. There should be a noticeable drop in temperatures and animals could behave as if it we the beginning of nighttime.

Temperature-wise, the ‘normal’ high is 54 but we know all too well early spring can be quite volatile and that shows up in the 3 pm temperatures for past April 8th, Here is the breakdown on where temperatures at that time and day ended up over the last 2 decades:

In the 80s 1 time

In the 70s 1 time

In the 60s 3 times

In the 50s 7 times

In the 40s 3 times

In the 30s 7 times

Even though the average high temperature is in the 50s, it is just as common to have midafternoon temperatures in the 30s on April 8th. Let’s just hope that one year from Saturday we get a nice clear day with temperatures in the 50s.