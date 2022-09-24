SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Police have a suspect in custody in connection a homicide that happened in June. The suspect was arrested in Las Vegas for a domestic dispute, according to police.

According to Syracuse Police, Kavion Strong, 21 of Syracuse, was arrested in Las Vegas on September 7th. Then on September 22nd, Strong was taken into custody by Syracuse Police Warrant Squad Detectives in Las Vegas, and transported back to Syracuse.

Strong is currently in jail. He’s charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Strong is accused of shooting and killing Dasheem East, 20 of Syracuse, on June 20th, 2022. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lodi Street for a shooting with injuries call. When they got there, they found East who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.