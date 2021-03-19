Syracuse music icon Bobby Green passes away

(WSYR-TV) — The family of Syracuse music icon, Bobby Green announced on Facebook that the rhythm-and-blues legend Bobby Green died Wednesday.

Green grew up in Syracuse and started performing in the early 1950s. He continued making music throughout his life, mentoring many local musicians along the way.

The guitarist visited Bridge Street in the studio just a few years ago, before playing a show at the Redhouse with Colin Aberdeen.

Green was named to the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame in 2005. He was 84 years old.