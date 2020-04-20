Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Syracuse music teacher brings class home to students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Kevin Dorsey is a music teacher at Syracuse’s Seymour Dual Language Academy who typically sees 500 plus students a week.

When he was forced to move online like most teachers because of the COVID-19 pandemic he adapted and created an online music show called Mr. Dorsey’s Music World.

“The cool thing about music is you really only need your voice,” said Dorsey.

See how Mr. Dorsey is now connecting with his Spanish and English speaking student and other K-5 kids by watching the video above.

To learn more about music and watch Mr. Dorsey’s other educational videos click here or catch his show weekdays on WCNY’s TV Classroom Network.

