Syracuse music teacher brings class home to students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Kevin Dorsey is a music teacher at Syracuse’s Seymour Dual Language Academy who typically sees 500 plus students a week.

When he was forced to move online like most teachers because of the COVID-19 pandemic he adapted and created an online music show called Mr. Dorsey’s Music World.

“The cool thing about music is you really only need your voice,” said Dorsey.

To learn more about music and watch Mr. Dorsey's other educational videos click here or catch his show weekdays on WCNY's TV Classroom Network.

