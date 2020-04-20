SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Kevin Dorsey is a music teacher at Syracuse’s Seymour Dual Language Academy who typically sees 500 plus students a week.
When he was forced to move online like most teachers because of the COVID-19 pandemic he adapted and created an online music show called Mr. Dorsey’s Music World.
“The cool thing about music is you really only need your voice,” said Dorsey.
See how Mr. Dorsey is now connecting with his Spanish and English speaking student and other K-5 kids by watching the video above.
To learn more about music and watch Mr. Dorsey’s other educational videos click here or catch his show weekdays on WCNY’s TV Classroom Network.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Congress could pass small business loan funds this wee
- More improvements made for people filing for unemployment in New York
- Syracuse music teacher brings class home to students
- Olympic task force helping athletes cope with 2020 games being postponed
- Municipalities could suffer long term as funding was not negotiated for latest relief measure
For more local news, follow Rob Hackford on Twitter @Robert_Hackford.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App