Syracuse musician finds way to play through the pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The highlight of most musicians’ careers came to a halt last winter when they had to stop playing for massive crowds and concerts, at least in person.

Through it all, Colin Aberdeen, a musician with the local band Los Blancos, has found a way to play. He’s doing it online.

“So much of playing music for people is that sense that it’s a unique experience for those who are present,” said Aberdeen.

Now, it’s totally different. What started as one Facebook Live turned into a series he calls “CA’s House Party For Shut-Ins”. It’s even cracked the valve open for a new revenue stream.

“For one thing, I think people enjoy being able to hang at home and if they so desire, to have a cocktail without having to worry about you know getting a ride,” said Aberdeen.

It’s allowed him to play for his sister who lives in Australia, while also reaching new fans in Poland, Chili, and Alaska.

“To be able to reach people, literally around the globe, is an entirely different potential.” Colin Aberdeen

It’s something Aberdeen will continue to do when we’re on the other side of this pandemic. But he’s also looking forward to playing at festivals and clubs again, because online gigs are not the same. Neither is his income.

Pre-pandemic, he’d work for a flat rate. Now, Aberdeen gets virtual tips. It’s not nearly as supplemental and without being booked for months, his income is a bit unknown.

What he misses most though is playing with his band.

There’s a lot of players, drums and bass, keys, or whatever it is who can’t just go online and do a live show like I can and I really feel for them. I’m grateful to anyone who’s taken the time to let me know they’re aware of the challenges we’re facing. Colin Aberdeen

Aberdeen is grateful for his fans and their support, and he’s counting down the days until his band is back together. “It is the human element that I really, really miss,” Aberdeen said.

One day, musicians everywhere will be playing for crowds and shaking hands with fans once again.