Syracuse named one of ‘Eight Smart Cities to Watch,’ by StateTech magazine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has been named one of the “Eight Smart Cities to Watch” in the United States.

StateTech Magazine, which covers information technology for state and local government, made the announcement in an article appearing online in November.

Syracuse is referred to as being among a new batch of “rising smart city stars” that have focused their efforts on providing “the right smart city applications at the right time for their residents.”

“It helps us tell our story to a worldwide audience and to get additional buy-in and investment,” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh tells NewsChannel 9.

He says StateTech is validating what the city has already got started with its Syracuse Surge effort.

It is a keystone of the Walsh administration aimed at inclusive growth in the new economy.

The Surge has already gotten buy-in from such giants as Microsoft and Verizon.

“Investment follows investment. Companies that are trying to model themselves like the big giants like Microsoft, they see a Microsoft investing in Syracuse they’re going to take another look at Syracuse or maybe a first look in Syracuse where they haven’t already,” Walsh says.

The city’s smart street light project is the foundational investment in the Surge.

Conversion of the street lights into smart street lights is done and now the city will be adding sensors to further advance the project.

Walsh says, “It’s going to monitor all sorts of important things for city services. Street conditions, air quality, monitor Onondaga Creek for flooding.”

Besides the street light sensors, the Mayor tells NewsChannel 9 the city is installing WiFi hotspots around Syracuse.

He adds the city is staying committed to the Surge, even in the middle of the fight against COVID-19.

“While we’re managing the day to day emergencies and issues to keep our eye on the horizon to make sure all those seeds we planted before the pandemic eventually bear fruit,” he says.

In addition to Syracuse, StateTech named seven other cities to the list: