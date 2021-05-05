Syracuse named safest city in New York for cyclists

(WSYR-TV) — May is National Bike Month and a recent survey by YourLocalSecurity.com named Syracuse the safest city in New York State for cyclists, and the 35th safest city nationwide.

The rankings are based on publicly available data from the Census, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and state reporting. The data was then broken down into a variety of factors:

  • Bike Commuters
  • Fatal Crashes
  • Protected Bike Lanes
  • Street Cycling Laws
  • Statewide Bike Plans
  • Bike Infrastructure Spending

Here are the top 10 safest cities for bicyclists nationwide:

CityStateSafety Ranking
BoulderColorado1
EugeneOregon2
DavisCalifornia3
MinneapolisMinnesota4
Mountain ViewCalifornia5
Fort CollinsColorado6
ChicoCalifornia7
San FranciscoCalifornia8
Santa BarbaraCalifornia9
CorvallisOregon10

A complete list of the safest cities, including Syracuse, is below:

