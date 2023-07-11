SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the Syracuse Nationals heading into town this Thursday, Syracuse Police are warning of traffic delays during registration.

Syracuse Police say that on Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15, there will be over 8,000 cars expected to be in the Solar Street parking lots at Destiny USA registering. Registration will last until 8 p.m. both days.

SPD recommends that drivers avoid the area of Hiawatha Boulevard and Solar Streets, and find alternative routes.

The 400 block of Solar Street will also be closed on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Syracuse Police would also like to remind those who are planning to register that there is a ZERO TOLERANCE policy when it comes to disregarding traffic laws. We warn drivers not to participate in any actions like burnouts, reckless driving, or driving under the influence. All traffic laws will be strictly enforced, and cars will be towed and drivers ticketed as a result of any of these actions. Syracuse Police Department

The Syracuse Nationals is from Thursday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16.