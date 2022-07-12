(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Nationals are back in action returning to the New York State Fairgrounds this weekend. This year it’s bigger than it ever has been.

Rob O’Connor, President of Right Coast Inc., explains that the “theme” of this year’s event is “more.”

“We have a lot of cars coming in this year, but we amped up everything else. We have bands, we have more fireworks, we have more food, we have more everything this year,” says Rob.

At the car show, long-time car owners and newbies alike are brought together for a fun time.

“I really don’t think there is anything more nostalgic than classic cars, maybe music, but music and cars are probably the two most nostalgic things you can run across, and you know it is classic Americana, right? Everyone loves that,” Rob adds.

Awards will be given out, including some fan picks. Categories include best flame, best use of color, best Ford, and more. One of the more prestigious awards has a prize of $10,000. If you’ve never been before, the event features a car show, as well as some non-car vendors and food. Expect a “festival-like” energy in the crowd.

For a peek of what you will find at this year’s event, visit SyracuseNationals.com.