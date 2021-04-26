Syracuse Nationals set to come back along with events at the amphitheater this summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–The Syracuse Nationals plan to fire up engines this summer. July 16th through the 18th is when the event is planned.

The road to get there hasn’t quite been mapped out yet. What is known is there will most likely still be safety measures in place for the event.

“The Syracuse Nationals won’t look as different as the state fair. In terms of crowd capacity, 50 percent will be fine. There will still be facemasks required,” said NYS Fair Director Troy Waffner.

With the fair coming back, NewsChannel 9 viewers have asked about concerts at the St. Joseph’s Lakeview Amphitheater.

There have been a handful of acts including Luke Bryan and Dave Matthews Band to commit to coming to Syracuse this summer. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says guidance will certainly be different a little further down the road.

“Some of these rules are changing on a weekly basis now. i don’t know if it is 25 percent or 33 percent attendance. i can tell you we expect it to be much higher than that otherwise it will be very difficult to have a season,” said McMahon.

McMahon also says we will get to those larger capacity numbers by one method- getting people vaccinated.