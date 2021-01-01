Syracuse native filmmaker creates nationwide PSA on COVID-19 etiquette

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse native filmmaker is using her platform to entertain and inform by creating a short film on COVID-19 etiquette.

Amanda Kari McHugh is an independent female filmmaker and photographer now living and working in Los Angeles.

Like so many others, McHugh found herself in the middle of a shutdown industry and unemployed because of the pandemic. Despite this, she figured she would use her quarantine wisely by creating a 50s style public service announcement with a focus on proper COVID-19 etiquette.

“I just wanted to educate people and actually make a difference and have an impact,” – Amanda Kari McHugh

It started out with a lot of anger and rage but it was amplified by me seeing people do things that just were very inconsiderate, and just not very considerate of the situation at hand. Everyone has been saying these are unprecedented times so we also need to have an unprecedented amount of awareness about how our actions impact others. Amanda Kari McHugh, Filmmaker/Photographer

With creative storytelling, the short six-minute film offers a comedic, tongue-in-cheek approach to social distancing, mask-wearing, and even dating in the era of COVID-19.

Watch the full PSA here:

Throughout each scene and with every character, McHugh’s message remains the same. She hopes it serves as a reminder to support your fellow American.

The message is being aware of your actions at this time should now be built in to a set of common courtesies that you carry with you on a day-to-day basis, and that this isn’t just for your health, but for the health of your fellow neighbor. Amanda Kari McHugh, Filmmaker/Photographer

The film is reaching people across the country. It has played at nine drive-in theaters across six states, including right here in New York. Those include: