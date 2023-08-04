SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse native has been assigned on the next mission to space.

Dr. Jeanette J. Epps will launch on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission for a long-duration stay aboard the International Space Station.

She will join Expedition 70 and 71 crew members aboard the station as Mission Specialist in early 2024 to conduct a wide-ranging set of operational and research activities.

Epps is from Syracuse and earned her bachelor’s in physics from Le Moyne College and a master’s in science and a doctorate in aerospace engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Jeanette Epps (Courtesy of NASA)

Before joining NASA in July 2009, Epps worked at Ford Motor Company and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as a Technical Intelligence Officer before becoming an astronaut.

Since being selected as a NASA astronaut, she has served on the Generic Joint Operation Panel working on space station crew efficiency, as a crew support astronaut for two expeditions, and as lead capsule communicator in the Mission Control Center at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Epps was previously assigned to NASA’s Boeing Starliner-1 mission, but NASA reassigned Epps to allow the Boeing company time to complete development of Starliner, while also continuing plans for astronauts to gain spaceflight experience for future mission needs.

In 2017, Epps was assigned as a flight engineer to the International Space Station in 2018 for Expeditions 56 and 57.

She would have been the first African American space station crew member, but was replaced by her backup.