PACIFIC OCEAN (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Navy fights with integrity and honor to protect Americans around the world. Syracuse native Suman Pradhan is doing just that.

Pradhan, a U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 3rd Class from Syracuse, N.Y. is currently standing watch in the combat information center on the USS Bunker Hill.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group to prepare for an upcoming deployment, according to the Navy Office.