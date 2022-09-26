(WSYR-TV) — Since she was a girl here in Syracuse, Paola Benevento has wanted to give back. She’s written a book called “Philomena and the Name Game” to encourage kids who are overlooked, undervalued, and misrepresented.

The book sheds light on kids who have names that others may have trouble pronouncing. Benevento says it’s okay to correct people and tell them nicely how to pronounce your name properly. That’s a big part of the inspiration behind her publishing company, Empire Orange Publishing.

Now, Benevento is working to make Thanksgiving better for those who might not have all they need. She’s partnered up with one of the folks who’s helping make that wish come true, former Syracuse basketball star Eric Devendorf.

Benevento’s Empire Orange Publishing and Devendorf’s ED23HOOPS are working together to host a turkey drive this Thanksgiving for folks in the Syracuse area.

The drive will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Tipperary Hill Community Center. The goal is to provide 200 Syracuse families in need with turkeys and food items.

Non-perishable food items are currently being collected at the MOST in Armory Square.

The event is sponsored by the Syracuse Mets and Visions Federal Credit Union, in addition to a few other sponsors. They are actively looking for more to be part of the event.

Any Syracuse organizations that know of families in need are welcome to get involved.

Learn more by visiting EmpireOrangePublishing.com or TheSeasonTicket.com/ED23Hoops.