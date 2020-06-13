Interactive Maps

Syracuse non-profit gets back to work ensuring every child has a bed to sleep in

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The mission behind Sleep in Heavenly Peace is to make sure no kid sleeps on the floor, and on Saturday, they delivered nine beds as a test run with some new procedures. 

Volunteers can’t interact with the kids yet, but they can get back to building beds and bringing them to the children that need them. 

Sleep in Heavenly Peace says the need is so great right now that they can’t take in anymore applications, but the goal is to get back to delivering around 15-25 beds each Saturday. 

The non-profit is also welcoming monetary donations and newly packaged twin bedding.

Stay Connected