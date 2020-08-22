SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of children received new books on Saturday, as part of a book giveaway hosted by the Road to Emmaus Ministry of Syracuse.
Over 200 children left the book giveaway at the Emmaus Ministry Outreach Center with new books and school supplies, getting them ready for the school year ahead.
An ice cream truck was also on hand to provide treats for the kids.
The book giveaway was made possible by a grant from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays
- WATCH: Mild and muggy with most staying dry tonight
- Syracuse non-profit provides books for over 200 children Saturday
- 8 sent to the hospital after head-on collision in Parish
- Large turnout for first electronics recycling event since pandemic began
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App