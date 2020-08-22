Syracuse non-profit provides books for over 200 children Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of children received new books on Saturday, as part of a book giveaway hosted by the Road to Emmaus Ministry of Syracuse.

Over 200 children left the book giveaway at the Emmaus Ministry Outreach Center with new books and school supplies, getting them ready for the school year ahead.







An ice cream truck was also on hand to provide treats for the kids.

The book giveaway was made possible by a grant from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation.