In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Saturday, May 29, 2021, Britain’s Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge receives her coronavirus vaccine at London’s Science Museum on Friday. (Kensington Palace via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The non-profit group CNY Informed shared their message of “it’s your decision” Saturday afternoon in Syracuse.

The group marched against mandatory vaccines at Clinton Square.

CNY Informed founder told NewsChannel 9 that Syracuse is one of many cities across the state taking part in marches.

She says they are neither for or against vaccines, but just want to protect their freedoms and their right to make their own choice.