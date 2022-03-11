(WSYR-TV) — A State Supreme Court Judge has ruled that Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh cannot takedown the Christopher Columbus Statue downtown.

The ruling says the city has no legal right to alter the monument or remove any part of it. The monument corporation filed a lawsuit against the City of Syracuse last spring, claiming its financial support to maintain the statue comes with rights to keep it.

Mayor Walsh wanted to remove the statue and build a year-round education and learning center at the site.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the city for a comment on the decision. Mayor Walsh responded:

“The City of Syracuse will appeal the decision and looks forward to presenting its position to the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division.” Mayor Ben Walsh

You can read the ruling below: