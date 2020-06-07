Syracuse nurses and doctors honor George Floyd

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nurses and doctors came together Saturday afternoon to show their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement and honor George Floyd.

While wearing scrubs and protective masks, doctors and nurses came together at Upstate University Medical Center to honor George Floyd.

The group dropped to one knee and observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence. The time span is how long Derek Chauvin had his knee pinned down on George Floyd’s neck.

Healthcare workers around the country held rallies and marches in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

