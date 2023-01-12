TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department has put one of its officers on administrative leave as it investigates accusations he may have interfered with his sister’s DWI arrest, the chief of police confirms to NewsChannel 9.

Police Chief Joe Cecile said, “We have information that an officer may have interfered with an investigation that was occurring out in the county.”

Cecile said that an “internal affairs investigation” is underway and the officer is temporarily off the job, but wouldn’t publicize his name or share specifics of the alleged incident.

He said: “There are times when you can leave with your vehicle on duty. He may have followed those rules, but it’s one of the things we’re investigating.”

While Cecile wouldn’t share further details, sources familiar with the investigation were willing to share more with NewsChannel 9.

Those sources say the officer left his post in the city after getting a call from his sister who had hit a guardrail with her vehicle along John Glenn Boulevard on New Year’s Day in the Town of Salina.

The officer arrived on the scene in his Syracuse Police patrol car and uniform while an Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy was in the process of arresting her for DWI, sources say.

In the process of her arrest, sources say, the driver claimed she wasn’t feeling well and an ambulance was called.

The officer may have ridden in the ambulance with his sister, where she was injected with saline in an attempt to dilute her blood-alcohol-content.

Because the arrest was handled by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, its detectives are leading the investigation into the incident. The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating, DA Bill Fitzpatrick confirms.

Chief Cecile said it’s too early to consider criminal charges, but the possibility isn’t ruled out.

Cecile said, “If you look at the overall scope of what could have occurred, yeah, there’s criminal charges that could be pending, but… at this stage in the game, when we have to interview everybody and complete the investigation, it’s hard to say which way it’ll go.”

The investigation includes a review of uniform-worn body camera footage from the deputy who made the arrest.

Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley didn’t have a comment when reached.