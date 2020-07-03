Syracuse officials meet with protesters over policing methods

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Top officials with the City of Syracuse and city schools met with protesters on Thursday night who are demanding reforms to local policing methods.

Despite it being held at the Syracuse Common Council Chambers, the group hosting the meeting barred local media from being inside during the discussion.

A group called The People’s Agenda for Police Reform, along with groups that have been protesting in the city, had leaders of Syracuse front and center on Thursday night.

They called for an answer to their demands regarding police reform.

Thursday night’s meeting was run by the people and they made it clear that the media was not welcome.

For more than three hours, city officials sat as people took to the microphone and made their demands known as they shared experiences and spoke directly to Mayor Ben Walsh and Chief Kenton Buckner.

Many of those who spoke wanted immediate answers and change. They want officers out of schools, a new use of force policy and officer accountability.

Buckner said the Syracuse Police Department won’t be “kicking and screaming” as we go through police reform. Buckner is open to changes.

As the city continues to review police policies, Walsh told neighbors that in two weeks he will have an update on the review of reforms.