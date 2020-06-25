Syracuse Opera cancels productions for the rest of 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Opera announced on Thursday that all productions for the rest of 2020 will be canceled.

They cited COVID-19 as the reason, saying “Given that we cannot predict when we will be able to safely resume live performances, we have made the difficult decision to suspend productions for the rest of this calendar year.”

Read below for the full statement from the Syracuse Opera:

“Dear Friend of Syracuse Opera,

I hope you and your loved ones are safe and healthy during these unprecedented times. There has been much going on behind-the-scenes at Syracuse Opera and we wanted to keep our Syracuse Opera family appraised with what has been keeping us busy since our highly acclaimed production of Candide in February.

In this uncertain time, planning for the next season for Syracuse Opera has been challenging. Given that we cannot predict when we will be able to safely resume live performances, we have made the difficult decision to suspend productions for the rest of this calendar year.

Although disappointing for us all, we are using this time to plan for the future – a future that no doubt requires us to think differently about how we bring the full depth and breadth of the opera experience to our audience. While we await more information on when we can safely perform again, Christian Capocaccia continues to lead the SOC Board in the shaping of our artistic vision with new and innovative ways to share our art and bring value to the many communities we serve.

At the same time, we are wishing our Executive Director, Lisa Smith, best of luck as she moves into her new leadership position with American Red Cross. Lisa’s talents have been an incredible asset to Syracuse Opera and as busy as she will be starting her new adventure, she has graciously agreed to join the SOC Board of Directors. Her continued involvement with the company will provide continuity as we plan for our future and we thank her for her continued commitment and dedication.

The future may seem uncertain but as Dame Kiri Te Kanawa once said “opera is for a lifetime not just a minute”. We couldn’t agree more. We look forward to when we can welcome our Syracuse Opera family back to our next in-person performance and welcome you to join us by becoming involved. To learn about opportunities contact us at info@syracuseopera.com.

In the meantime, continue to stay safe and healthy and look for continued communication on our plans to bring you glorious voices, beautiful staging, compelling stories and an unforgettable experience at your Syracuse Opera.”