STACKER (WSYR-TV) – While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion.

Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer.

These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level. Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game.

Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide.

With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Syracuse Orange using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

20 Jul 1997: Center John Flannery of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to hike the football during the Cowboys training camp at St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas. (Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport. Getty Images.)

#20. John Flannery (G)

Draft pick: Round 2, #44 overall in 1991

Drafted by: Houston Texans

Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Jim Collins (LB)

Draft pick: Round 2, #43 overall in 1981

Drafted by: Los Angeles Rams

Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (1 Pro Bowls)

Miami Dolphins fullback Rob Konrad grabs a goalline pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in a preseason game August 28, 2004. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

#18. Rob Konrad (FB)

Draft pick: Round 2, #43 overall in 1999

Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

Daryl Johnston #48, Running Back for the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the National Football Conference East Division game against the Washington Redskins on 2nd October 1994 at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, District of Columbia, United States. The Cowboys won the game 34 – 7. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Allsport/Getty Images)

#17. Daryl Johnston (RB)

Draft pick: Round 2, #39 overall in 1989

Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys

Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (2 Pro Bowls)

11 Sep 1988: Defensive end Blaise Winter of the Green Bay Packers (right) runs toward quarterback Vinny Testaverde of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (left) during a game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Bucs won the game 13-10. (Courtesy of Getty Images.)

#16. Blaise Winter (DE)

Draft pick: Round 2, #35 overall in 1984

Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 29: Kevin Johnson #28 of the Cleveland Browns walks form the field after their 27 to 25 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

#15. Kevin Johnson (WR)

Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1999

Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

Titans’ Keith Bulluck #53 during game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars at LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee on December 17, 2006. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NFLPhotoLibrary)

#14. Keith Bulluck (LB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #30 overall in 2000

Drafted by: Tennessee Titans

Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (1 Pro Bowls)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – AUGUST 28: Linebacker Terry Wooden #90 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the exhibition game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on August 28, 1992 in San Francisco, California. The 49ers won 24-17. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

#13. Terry Wooden (LB)

Draft pick: Round 2, #29 overall in 1990

Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)

#12. Ted Gregory (NT)

Draft pick: Round 1, #26 overall in 1988

Drafted by: Denver Broncos

Years as a starter in NFL: 0

JACKSONVILLE, FL – 2006: Donovin Darius of the Jacksonville Jaguars poses for his 2006 NFL headshot at photo day in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

#11. Donovin Darius (DB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #25 overall in 1998

Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)

03 Feb 2002: Ricky Proehl #87 of the St.Louis Rams is pressured by Tebucky Jones #34 of the New England Patriots during Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

#10. Tebucky Jones (DB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 1998

Drafted by: New England Patriots

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 12: Strong safety Will Allen #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field before a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on October 12, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

#9. Will Allen (DB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 2001

Drafted by: NY Giants

Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 23: Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders waves to the crowd after the game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

#8. Chandler Jones (DE)

Draft pick: Round 1, #21 overall in 2012

Drafted by: New England Patriots

Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (4 Pro Bowls)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball against Keaton Ellis #2 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

#7. Marvin Harrison (WR)

Draft pick: Round 1, #19 overall in 1996

Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

Years as a starter in NFL: 12 (8 Pro Bowls)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 31: Offensive guard Justin Pugh #67 of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during the first half of the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

#6. Justin Pugh (T)

Draft pick: Round 1, #19 overall in 2013

Drafted by: NY Giants

Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 10: New York Jets Art Monk (L) comes down with a pass from Boomer Esiason in front of Detroit Lions Chris Spielman on the first play of the game 10 December 1994 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. With the five yard reception Monk set an NFL record for consecutive games with a reception at 178. (Photo credit: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

#5. Art Monk (WR)

Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 1980

Drafted by: Washington Football Team

Years as a starter in NFL: 14 (3 Pro Bowls)

SAN FRANCISCO – SEPTEMBER 19: Defensive end Tim Green #76 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on as he stand on the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on September 19, 1993 in San Francisco, California. The 49ers won 37-30. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

#4. Tim Green (LB)

Draft pick: Round 1, #17 overall in 1986

Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 23: Outside linebacker Dwight Freeney #93 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior turnover the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 23, 2012 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

#3. Dwight Freeney (DE)

Draft pick: Round 1, #11 overall in 2002

Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (7 Pro Bowls)

#2. Joe Ehrmann (DT)

Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 1973

Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

Donovan McNabb #5, Quarterback for the University of Syracuse Orange during the NCAA Division I-A Big 10 college football game against the University of Michigan Wolverines on 12th September 1998 at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The Syracuse Orange won the game 38 – 28. (Photo by Vincent Laforet/Getty Images)

#1. Donovan McNabb (QB)