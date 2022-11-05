STACKER (WSYR-TV) – While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion.
Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer.
These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level. Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.
But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game.
Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.
Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide.
With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Syracuse Orange using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.
#20. John Flannery (G)
- Draft pick: Round 2, #44 overall in 1991
- Drafted by: Houston Texans
- Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)
#19. Jim Collins (LB)
- Draft pick: Round 2, #43 overall in 1981
- Drafted by: Los Angeles Rams
- Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (1 Pro Bowls)
#18. Rob Konrad (FB)
- Draft pick: Round 2, #43 overall in 1999
- Drafted by: Miami Dolphins
- Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)
#17. Daryl Johnston (RB)
- Draft pick: Round 2, #39 overall in 1989
- Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys
- Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (2 Pro Bowls)
#16. Blaise Winter (DE)
- Draft pick: Round 2, #35 overall in 1984
- Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts
- Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)
#15. Kevin Johnson (WR)
- Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1999
- Drafted by: Cleveland Browns
- Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)
#14. Keith Bulluck (LB)
- Draft pick: Round 1, #30 overall in 2000
- Drafted by: Tennessee Titans
- Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (1 Pro Bowls)
#13. Terry Wooden (LB)
- Draft pick: Round 2, #29 overall in 1990
- Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks
- Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)
#12. Ted Gregory (NT)
- Draft pick: Round 1, #26 overall in 1988
- Drafted by: Denver Broncos
- Years as a starter in NFL: 0
#11. Donovin Darius (DB)
- Draft pick: Round 1, #25 overall in 1998
- Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)
#10. Tebucky Jones (DB)
- Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 1998
- Drafted by: New England Patriots
- Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)
#9. Will Allen (DB)
- Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 2001
- Drafted by: NY Giants
- Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)
#8. Chandler Jones (DE)
- Draft pick: Round 1, #21 overall in 2012
- Drafted by: New England Patriots
- Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (4 Pro Bowls)
#7. Marvin Harrison (WR)
- Draft pick: Round 1, #19 overall in 1996
- Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts
- Years as a starter in NFL: 12 (8 Pro Bowls)
#6. Justin Pugh (T)
- Draft pick: Round 1, #19 overall in 2013
- Drafted by: NY Giants
- Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)
#5. Art Monk (WR)
- Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 1980
- Drafted by: Washington Football Team
- Years as a starter in NFL: 14 (3 Pro Bowls)
#4. Tim Green (LB)
- Draft pick: Round 1, #17 overall in 1986
- Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons
- Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)
#3. Dwight Freeney (DE)
- Draft pick: Round 1, #11 overall in 2002
- Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts
- Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (7 Pro Bowls)
#2. Joe Ehrmann (DT)
- Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 1973
- Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens
- Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)
#1. Donovan McNabb (QB)
- Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 1999
- Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles
- Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (6 Pro Bowls)