Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists to resume elective surgeries

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists (SOS) has announced that it is resuming elective surgeries after having to pause in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surgeries will resume at the Specialists’ One-Day Surgery Center (SODS).

Details for the return to surgery include a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Taft Road site. This is for patients scheduled for surgery and pain management injections. Each patient will be tested 3 days prior to their surgery. If the test returns negative, the surgery will proceed as scheduled.

Cases will be reviewed for medical necessity.

Face masks, physical distancing, and other sanitary guidelines provided by the CDC, the New York State Health Department, and the American College of Surgeons will be followed to ensure the safety of patients and reduce the spread of the virus.

