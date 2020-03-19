Syracuse pair arrested for allegedly stealing from grocery store

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pair from Syracuse is accused of trying to steal seafood and steak from a Cortlandville supermarket.
On Tuesday, just before 12:30 p.m., the Cortland County Sheriff’s office was called to the Tops Market on Route 281 for a report of a shoplifter. A store employee had tried to stop a woman from pushing a cart full of unpaid seafood and steaks from the store. The woman left with a male, but the vehicle was stopped by the Homer Police Department just before the vehicle got on Interstate 81.
The pair were identified as Alissa Johnson, 41, and Donald Beyor, 63, of Syracuse. They were arrested and released on appearance tickets.
