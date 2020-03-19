Closings
There are currently 30 active closings. Click for more details.

Syracuse pair arrested for allegedly stealing from grocery store

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pair from Syracuse is accused of trying to steal seafood and steak from a Cortlandville supermarket.

On Tuesday, just before 12:30 p.m., the Cortland County Sheriff’s office was called to the Tops Market on Route 281 for a report of a shoplifter. A store employee had tried to stop a woman from pushing a cart full of unpaid seafood and steaks from the store. The woman left with a male, but the vehicle was stopped by the Homer Police Department just before the vehicle got on Interstate 81.

The pair were identified as Alissa Johnson, 41, and Donald Beyor, 63, of Syracuse. They were arrested and released on appearance tickets.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected