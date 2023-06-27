SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School just ended, but parents in the Syracuse City School District are already looking ahead to the next school year. Some parents have concerns over the new start and dismissal times.

In just a few months, the school day is going to be an even earlier one for students in the Syracuse City School District. With classes starting between 10 to nearly half an hour earlier.

“It’s absolutely, in some ways it’s outrageous,” said Katherine Saufley, parent in the Syracuse City School District.

Outrageous… because parents and the Superintendent Parent Advisory Council say they were left in the dark.

“When I left to go on vacation in May there was a parent advisory meeting with the superintendent, and at that time he said that this was something that would be taken into advisement for the community to hear what they had to say,” said Dr. L. Micah O. Dexter II, member of Superintendent Parent Advisory Council.

“We didn’t get notice that they were going to change this rule,” said Magnolia Mumm, parent in the Syracuse City School District.

The new times were later posted to the district’s Facebook page.

The reason for the change? A bus driver shortage. But parents say there needs to be conversations.

“We need to find those solutions and implement them because this is a district that is, that has already a crisis level of poor academic performance. So to make it even worse is a terrible thing for them,” said Saufley.

Contradictory to CDC suggestions, school days will begin earlier for Syracuse City students this fall.

Parents say an earlier start time puts their child’s health and academics in jeopardy. It also goes against recommended CDC guidance suggesting middle and high schools begin classes at 8:30 or later, allowing teens to get the sleep they need.

“If we try to force them to come to school as early as 7:25 in the morning, they won’t get enough sleep. So do they expect that these kids are going to perform well in the classroom? I don’t think so,” said Mumm.

The Superintendent Parent Advisory Council plans on continuing to hold more community meetings, hoping to come up with a solution that works for both parents and the district.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the Syracuse City School District regarding the new schedule change. We are still waiting to hear back.