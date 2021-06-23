Syracuse park forced to suspend swimming programs to end of summer after lack of lifeguard applicants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is set to open some of its pools on Thursday, after many were closed last year. However, the city won’t have all its programs.

They’re pushing their swim lesson program back a couple months because they didn’t have enough instructor applicants, according to the Parks and Recreation Program Commissioner.

She says when it came down to it, they had to choose between opening all the pools, or the holding the program.

“The pools provide that free opportunity to get out, cool off and have something to do and see people and it’s been a long time since we’ve seen people,” said Julie Lafave, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation Programs in Syracuse.

Last year, Syracuse only opened four pools, but this summer they’re diving right in and opening all seven. But with this decision comes tradeoffs.

If we were doing swim lessons this year, we would not have enough guards to do that and we do recognize that people want swim lessons, but that’s where we would have had a shortage so right now our priority is that free swimming so that any member of the public can come out. Julie Lafave, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation Programs in Syracuse

Lafave also said this year the rec department received a smaller pool of applicants than ever, leading to the decision to cut programs for the time being.

The swim lesson program isn’t going under, however.

“We felt it was more important to give every community an opportunity to swim, and then bring our swim lessons back when we thought we could in September,” Lafave explained.

