Syracuse Parking Amnesty Program questions answered

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday marks the start of a two-week parking amnesty program in the City of Syracuse.

So this means that all those late fees on your ticket from 2005 are waived, if you pay before Sept. 25.

But, it seems to have quickly become NewsChannel 9’s most popular “Your Stories” as people have contacted us saying that the letters from the city don’t match their own records.

The city wants to get paid for those long, overdue tickets and it is not a scam. If you’re one of the 110,000 people who got a letter this weekend, even if your current license plate doesn’t match the letter, it’s likely that, at some point, you ran out of money in a meter.

And the biggest question we’ve been getting is: “What if it’s not my license plate?”

It may be that your information changed if you moved or sold your previous car for a newer one. It’s also possible that the DMV doesn’t have your most updated information.

NewsChannel 9 has been told that the city sends out three ticket reminders within the 90-day period where you can refute the violation.

But, there is no statute of limitations in the City of Syracuse, meaning your ticket from 2000 still needs to be paid.

To help with the confusion, there is an online database they are planning to update with more specific details attached to that ticket.

“I’ve shared with them the location of their parking ticket, what the violation was, the make and color of the vehicle that was ticketed and I think sometimes that triggers ‘Oh, yes, I did live on that street with the odd/even parking and yeah I got ticketed back when I had my blue Subaru,'” said Martha Maywalt, first deputy commissioner of Finance.

If you have questions about a ticket, you can email amnesty2020@syrgov.net and you can also call their office at 315-448-8483.

Their phones have been ringing off the hook, so the public is asked to be prepared to leave a voicemail with a license plate number or ticket number and a contact number.