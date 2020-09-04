Syracuse Parking Amnesty program starts on Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting Tuesday, the City of Syracuse will be offering an Amnesty Program allowing those with outstanding fines to pay without additional fines.

The city created an online database for drivers to search by license plate to check for any tickets and pay them off.

The mayor called this a win-win and is expecting to see as much as a million dollars coming back to the city.

The program will end on Sept. 25.

