Syracuse Parks and Rec cancels summer day camps due to COVID-19 impacts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs is cancelling the 2020 Summer Day Camp Program due to financial impacts and limited available program partners as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Parks department traditionally offers a series of off-site day camps covering a wide range of themes at off-site locations that specialize in camp facilitation for a particular program area.

Summer camps typically begin the last week of June and run for seven one-week sessions during the summer.

Although several camp partners indicated they are unable to participate in the program, two partners have worked to adjust camp plans for their own programming. Families may be able to register directly. For more information visit the Everson Museum at www.everson.org, and The Red House at www.theredhouse.org.

Drop-in programs for youth, adults and seniors at community and senior centers are also cancelled.

To engage and educate kids and families through the summer months, the Parks Department will be developing virtual programming and “ to go” mobile recreation. Visit Syracuse.recdesk.com for information related to details to be published once finalized.