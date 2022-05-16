(WSYR-TV) — If you missed out on the Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs job fair back in March, you are in luck.

The department is hosting a pair of in-person job fairs this Wednesday, May 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at the Bob Cecile Community Center.

Positions available include:

Arts & Crafts Instructors

Certified Pool Operators

Fitness Instructors (youth and senior fitness and water exercise)

Lifeguards

Night Security

Park Maintenance

Summer Recreation Program Site Leaders and Assistants

Swim Instructors

Most positions are for applicants 18-and-older, although a limited number of lifeguard and recreation positions for persons 15-and-older are available. Applicants must live in the city of Syracuse, be fully vaccinated as requirements of employment, and are encouraged to bring their resume.

If you are unable to attend the job fair, visit the City’s Indeed.com account to view open positions and qualifications at bit.ly/syrgovjobs

Questions about the job fair can be answered by calling (315) 473-4330.

For more information on the Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs visit syracuse.recdesk.com