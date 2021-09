SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse is getting a new play space in the near future.

The city’s parks and rec Facebook page announced the new feature saying the Onondaga/Geddes’ outdated and aging equipment has already been removed and will soon be replaced. The site will feature natural material collected on job sites from the city’s Forestry crew.

If you would like to receive email updates about this project email Brain Messé at bmesse@syrgov.net.

You can get a look at the plans below: