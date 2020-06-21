Syracuse pastor shares frightening moments from mass shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many were left scrambling for safety, after a shooting that injured nine people took place on the Westside of Syracuse Saturday night, but one person in the midst of the crowd was looking to help those around him.

The shooting took place in the WCNY parking lot near West Fayette and Wyoming streets where a large “Rye Day” party was going on with hundreds in attendance.

Nitch Jones, a pastor in the City of Syracuse, happened to be at the scene when shots were fired.

“I would say about 8:50, 8:55 p.m., the DJ gave a last call for the music and then all of a sudden, the music stopped. When the music stopped, you just heard gunshots from everywhere,” Jones said.

The party was winding down, but then the unimaginable happened.

“Hearing the gunshots, you see people running this way, and then as they’re running this way, you hear gunshots coming from that way, so they started to run this way. And then gunshots ran from that way,” Jones said.

A total of nine people were shot as a result from the incident, and Jones stepped in to help one of the victims the best he could.

A developing story we’re committed to cover — I spoke with a city pastor who happened to be at that large party last night where multiple shots were fired.

His experience he vulnerably shares is 𝓹𝓸𝔀𝓮𝓻𝓯𝓾𝓵.

Tune in @NewsChannel9 ‼️#LocalSYR #SYR pic.twitter.com/6dgG5isWki — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) June 21, 2020

We were trying to do what we could do. A young man is unresponsive, trying to back the family off. I ran to this direction now, and now I’m on this corner of Wyoming and Marcellus, and there’s an ambulance driver, and I say, “Listen, I understand everyone’s hurt. I have someone that’s unresponsive over here and he’s got a gunshot wound in him.” Nitch Jones, Pastor, City of Syracuse

The Syracuse pastor was trying to help in any way possible.

“All I could think was, we need to get this young man the help that he needs,” Jones said.

But just because he was brave, doesn’t mean he wasn’t scared.

To be honest with you, the most fearful moment was me standing in the middle and not being able to go anywhere. That was the most fearful moment because when I tried to run left, there were gunshots. When I turned right, there were gunshots. Every time I tried to move, there were gunshots. It was a still moment. It was just a moment in time where I never wanna revisit… It was the scariest moment of my life. Nitch Jones, Pastor, City of Syracuse

Moving forward, Jones hope the Syracuse Police Department and community can work together to find who’s responsible.

There is no suspect at this time, but Chief Kenton Buckner has said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

If you have any pictures, surveillance video, cell phone video or any information that may help police with this investigation, you’re asked to call (315) 422-5222.