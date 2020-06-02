Syracuse PBA asks for cooperation from protestors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Benevolent Association is asking for cooperation from people protesting the death of George Floyd.

The Syracuse PBA statement released by President Jeff Piedmonte in part says:

“All of law enforcement acknowledges that George Floyd should not of died during his arrest. This is clear to any police officer who wanted to watch the arrest for what it was. We are trained to place a knee on a suspect’s shoulder blade to control them but not on their neck. One of the other three officers also should of intervened to sit George Floyd up once he was handcuffed and under control. This prevents positional asphyxia from chest compressions, which can occur just by leaving a person face down handcuffed behind their back. Our officers are trained in this situation in dealing with arrestees.”

News reports from across the country have highlighted the violence that breaks out during protests. Some incidents have targeted police, like the protest in Buffalo where two officers were rundown on Monday night.

The Syracuse PBA is asking legitimate protestors to leave any protest as soon as it turns violent:

“Once the violence starts the entire event is no longer a peaceful protest and peaceful protestors should immediately leave for their own safety as well as our safety.”