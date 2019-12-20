Syracuse PBA delivers holiday food baskets to families

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s finest spent Friday morning delivering some holiday spirit to families in need! They handed 275 food baskets.
Green Hills puts together all of these baskets, paid for mostly by the Syracuse Police Union. It’s a holiday tradition that, even when times get tough, keeps the officers in better spirits.
The police officers are still without a contract with the city, but are not letting politics get in the way of spreading holiday cheer.
“Everybody’s very tense, but we still had people show up to help us out, which I think says a lot about the officers. It was a tough day yesterday. One officer is cleared from the grand jury, but yet we can’t get our contract approved,” said Syracuse PBA President Jeff Piedmonte.
The baskets were filled with everything you’d need for a holiday meal, from ham and potatoes to vegetables and bread.
