Syracuse PD investigate three stabbings Thursday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three stabbings happened in the City of Syracuse Thursday night, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Around 10:48 p.m., two males aged 24-25 were taken to Upstate University Hospital for stab wounds in the back.

Police say, the incidents happened on the 700 block of Butternut Street during a fight between several people.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Later Thursday night, around 11:33 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Clinton Street where a 32-year-old male was stabbed in the arm. The victim was taken to Crouse Hospital where he is also expected to survive.

If anyone has information on any of these stabbings, you are encouraged to contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.