SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sunday night, around 11:30 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting of a 31-year-old male.

The victim, who was taken to Upstate Hospital, was shot in the groin and is expected to survive.

Syracuse PD is investigating the shooting and asks if anyone knows any information to call SPD at (315) 442-5222. ​​