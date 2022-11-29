SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Peace Council has announced after two years away that the Plowshares annual craft fair and peace festival is coming back to Nottingham High School on December 3 and 4.

The event is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Admission at the door is $2-5 sling scale and free for those under 16 and over 65.

Plowshares craft fair features a selection of wonderful local and regional craftspeople and community organizations.

It’s a weekend of commerce and community at Plowshares as multiple people from a unique community of activists, conscientious consumers, and fair traders gather together for the same purpose.

Not only will there be crafts for purchase but also live entertainment and food. At the end of the weekend, there will also be a silent auction and raffle.

If you want to see the complete list of craftspeople and community groups as well as the entertainment and food that will be available, you can check out SPC’s Plowshares page.