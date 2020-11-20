Syracuse Peace Council’s 50th annual Plowshares Craft Fair and Peace Festival begin virtually Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you want to get your holiday shopping done before the rush of Black Friday, the Syracuse Peace Council’s annual Plowshares Craft Fair is underway.

This year marks the event’s 50th anniversary, but like everything else in 2020, it’ll look a little different. The sale is taking place completely online.

You can buy books, calendars, magnets and much more from now until January 31.

The Peace Festival and other special events will also take place virtually on December 5-6.

Syracuse Peace Council’s Plowshares Craft Fair features over 50 participating regional craftspeople and community groups. It is more than just a craft fair. For more information, click here.