Syracuse peacefully protests the death of George Floyd

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The unjust death of George Floyd has recently incited protests across the country, and on Saturday, a peaceful protest took place in downtown Syracuse.
The group of protesters gathered outside the Onondaga County Justice Center around 2 p.m. on Saturday, chanting in solidarity with George Floyd.
The group of protesters continued to grow throughout the afternoon, and some of them told NewsChannel 9 they just want their voices to be known.
“We’re just peacefully protesting. We don’t want to cause violence or harm to anybody,” Antoine Yancey, a demonstrator, said. “We just want to show our frustrations, and we want to be heard.”
Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner spoke on Friday about the killing of George Floyd. Buckner said the knee behind the neck method is something he does not believe any agency should use unless deadly force is justified.
