SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 62 people will lose their jobs after a welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March 2023.

Specialty Welding and Fabricating of New York Inc. located on E Hiawatha Blvd, Syracuse will close on March 1, 2023, after they filed a notice under the New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act.

The company says the reason for closure is “economic,” without any other details.

The layoff of the 62 workers will occur on or about Match 1, 2023, or “as needed as plant closes.”

A union does not represent the workers at the company.

